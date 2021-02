GAUSMAN HOPES FOR MOST SCHOOL SPRING ACTIVITIES TO BE NEAR NORMAL

MOST OF SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS AND STAFF ARE CHOOSING TO BE VACCINATED FOR COVID-19.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS MANY ALREADY HAVE BEEN:

THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS SCHOOL STAFF HAVE ALSO ADJUSTED WELL TO THE HEALTH PROTOCOLS IN PLACE TO CONDUCT IN SCHOOL CLASSES EVERY DAY:

DR. GAUSMAN SAYS HE HOPES TO HAVE TRADITIONAL COMMENCEMENT EXERCISES FOR GRADUATING SENIORS IN THE SPRING, BUT PROMS ARE STILL A CONCERN:

HE SAYS THERE IS GREAT SUPPORT FROM PARENTS ON POST PROM ACTIVITIES AND HOPES TO FIND WAYS TO MAKE THOSE THINGS OCCUR.

DR. GAUSMAN SAYS HE IS PROUD OF THE FACT THAT SIOUX CITY IS THE ONLY LARGE URBAN DISTRICT IN IOWA THAT STARTED SCHOOL ON TIME AND HAS BEEN IN CLASS, FULL TIME OR HYBRID, ALL YEAR LONG.