$500,000 WINNING POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN SGT BLUFF

SOMEONE WHO BOUGHT A POWERBALL TICKET IN WOODBURY COUNTY WON A $500,000 PRIZE IN SATURDAY’S DRAWING.

THE $500,000-WINNING TICKET WAS PURCHASED AT THE MIKE’S MINI MART IN SERGEANT BLUFF.

THE TICKET MATCHED FOUR OF THE FIRST FIVE NUMBERS AND THE POWERBALL TO INITIALLY WIN A $50,000 PRIZE. BUT WHOEVER BOUGHT THE TICKET ALSO ADDED THE POWER PLAY OPTION TO THEIR PURCHASE, WHICH MULTIPLIED THE PRIZE TO $500,000.

SATURDAY’S JACKPOT WAS $81.3 MILLION DOLLARS, AND 9 TICKETS NATIONALLY WON $500,000 BUT NOBODY PICKED ALL SIX NUMBERS..

MIKE’S MINI MART WILL RECEIVE A $500 BONUS FROM THE IOWA LOTTERY FOR SELLING THE $500,000-WINNING TICKET.

PRIZES OF $500,000 MUST BE CLAIMED AT IOWA LOTTERY HEADQUARTERS IN CLIVE.