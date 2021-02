SIOUX CITY SNOW EMERGENCY RULES BEGIN AT 7AM MONDAY

DUE TO THE SNOW THAT FELL SUNDAY, A SNOW EMERGENCY HAS BEEN DECLARED BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT TO TAKE EFFECT BEGINNING AT 7:00 A.M. MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22.

THE SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARATION PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE STREET, NOTED BY A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE.

CITIZENS SHOULD PARK ON THE EVEN SIDE OF THE NON-EMERGENCY STREETS AFTER 7:00 A.M.MONDAY UNTIL 7:00 A.M. THE FOLLOWING DAY.

NO PARKING IS PERMITTED ON THE SIDE OF THE STREET WHERE PARKING IS PROHIBITED.