IOWA CHANGES REPORT METHOD FOR POSITIVE COVID TESTS

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH HAS MADE A DRASTIC CHANGE TO HOW THEY REPORT TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS BY COUNTY ON THEIR DASHBOARD.

EFFECTIVE SUNDAY THEY SWITCHED TO TOTAL TESTS INSTEAD OF TOTAL INDIVIDUALS, MEANING MULTIPLE POSITVE TESTS FOR ONE INDIVIDUAL ARE NOW BEING COUNTED.

BECAUSE OF THAT, THE WOODBURY TOTAL POSITIVE TESTS SKYROCKETED FROM 13,583 TO 14,801 ON SUNDAY, AN INCREASE OF 1218 POSITIVE TESTS.

IDA COUNTY INCREASED BY 101, MONONA COUNTY BY 55 AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY BY 283.

BECAUSE KSCJ NEWS BELIEVES THESE NUMBERS DO NOT REFLECT A TRUE PICTURE OF THE NUMBER OF INDIVIDUAL POSITIVE CASES IN OUR AREA,, WE WILL NOT BE REPORTING STATE NUMBERS FROM IOWA GOING FORWARD AND WILL RELY ON THE ACTUAL LOCAL NUMBERS REPORTED BY SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH.