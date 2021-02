THUNE TALKS ABOUT CHANGE IN POWER IN U.S. SENATE

SOUTH DAKOTA’S JOHN THUNE HAS A NEW ROLE IN THE U.S. SENATE THIS YEAR, THAT OF ASSISTANT MINORITY LEADER.

THUNE SAYS IT DOES HAVE A DIFFERENT FEEL;

A ONE POINT NINE TRILLION-DOLLAR STIMULUS PLAN PROPOSED BY DEMOCRATS WILL START MOVING THROUGH CONGRESS.

THUNE SAYS REPUBLICANS ARE WILLING TO WORK WITH DEMOCRATS, UP TO A POINT:

DEMOCRATS HAVE THREATENED TO DO AWAY WITH THE FILIBUSTER IF THE STIMULUS BILL DOESN’T PASS.

THUNE SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT FOR THE SENATE TO HOLD ON TO IT;

THUNE SPOKE TO SEVERAL CLASSES AT USD IN VERMILLION THURSDAY.

