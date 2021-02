NOEM MAKES IT CLEAR AGAIN: NO MASK MANDATE IN SOUTH DAKOTA

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS MAKING IT CLEAR THERE WILL NOT BE A MASK MANDATE IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

NOEM ADDRESSED THAT ISSUE AGAIN WHEN A REPORTER STATED THAT SHE HAS BEEN SKEPTICAL ABOUT MASKS AT HER NEWS CONFERENCE THURSDAY:

NOEM WAS THEN ASKED IF SHE WOULD ISSUE A MANDATE ON A CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL RECOMMENDATION TO WEAR A DOUBLE MASK:

NOEM ENDED THE NEWS CONFERENCE BY SAYING THERE WILL BE NO DOUBLE MASK MANDATE COMING IN SOUTH DAKOTA.