FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS SCHOOL YEAR, BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS IN SIOUX CITY HAD NO STUDENTS OR STAFF TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN THE PAST WEEK.

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAD JUST ONE REPORT OF A POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE FROM A STUDENT WHO ATTENDED SCHOOL AND 3 REPORTS OF POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES FROM STAFF WHO WERE IN SCHOOL.

THERE WERE NO EMERGENCY RESPONSE VIRTUAL LEARNING/CLOSURES DURING THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 15TH: