GAUSMAN ADDRESSES CONCERNS OVER SCHOOL PANDEMIC FUNDING

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN IS ADDRESSING CONCERNS ABOUT HOW THE DISTRICT IS PLANNING TO SPEND OVER $20 MILLION DOLLARS IN FEDERAL RELIEF FUNDS RELATED TO THE PANDEMIC.

DR. GAUSMAN SAYS SOME OF THOSE FUNDS WILL BE DIRECTED TOWARDS A VIRTUAL SCHOOL FOR STUDENTS WHO CHOOSE NOT TO RETURN TO THE CLASSROOM FOR HEALTH AND FAMILY REASONS:

HE SAYS THE RELIEF MONEY IS ALLOWED TO BE USED FOR TEACHER SALARIES IN THE VIRTUAL SCHOOL AND TO HELP WITH EXPENSES RELATED TO THINGS LIKE THE MEAL PROGRAM:

BOARD MEMBER DAN GREENWELL HAS CONCERNS ABOUT SPENDING MILLIONS ON A VIRTUAL SCHOOL HE BELIEVES WILL BE SHORT LIVED, AND AROUND $148-THOUSAND DOLLARS ON A MARKETING DIRECTOR FOR THE SCHOOL.

DR. GAUSMAN SAYS THAT MONEY WOULD BE SPREAD OUT THROUGH 2023:

THE PROPOSALS FOR SPENDING THE EMERGENCY RELIEF MONEY, KNOWN AS ESSER FUNDS, WILL BE DISCUSSED AT MONDAY’S SCHOOL BOARD MEETING.