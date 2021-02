COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY SEEKS NEW BOARD MEMBER

THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND IS ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS TO REPRESENT RURAL LOW INCOME FAMILIES IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE BOARD MEMBER MUST LIVE IN DISTRICT 5 OF WOODBURY COUNTY WHICH INCLUDES MOVILLE, PIERSON, CORRECTIONVILLE AND ANTHON.

THE POSITION IS FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM THAT WILL BEGIN IN APRIL.

NOMINATION FORMS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY’S WEBSITE AND MUST BE COMPLETED IN WRITING AND RECEIVED BY 4:30 PM ON FRIDAY, MARCH 5TH.

THOSE INTERESTED MAY CALL 712-274-1610 TO REQUEST AN APPLICATION BE MAILED OR EMAILED.

IF THERE IS MORE THAN ONE APPLICANT, A SPECIAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY, MARCH 15TH.