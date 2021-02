CALLAHAN TO RETIRE AFTER 51 YEARS IN RADIO

ONE OF THE BEST KNOWN RADIO VOICES OF NORTHWEST IOWA IS PUTTING AWAY HIS MICROPHONE.

DENNY CALLAHAN OF OUR SISTER STATION KLEM IN LE MARS IS RETIRING ON APRIL 1ST AFTER 51 YEARS IN RADIO:

DENNY1 OC……….IN MY LIFE. :23

CALLAHAN HAS BEEN THE MORNING SHOW HOST AND SPORTS DIRECTOR AT KLEM FOR 48 OF THOSE 51 YEARS.

HE HAS CALLED ALMOST ALL OF THE SIGNIFICANT MOMENTS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY SPORTS IN THE LAST HALF CENTURY:

DENNY2 OC……….GREAT MEMORIES. :22

HE’S ALSO INTERVIEWED MANY NEWSMAKERS ON THE MORNING SHOW AND TOOK PART IN SOME FUN EVENTS LIKE KISSING A PIG AND A BURRITO EATING CONTEST.

BEST WISHES TO OUR FELLOW BROADCASTER DENNY CALLAHAN AND HIS FAMILY.