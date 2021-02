IT TOOK EVEN LESS TIME THURSDAY FOR APPOINTMENTS TO THE NEXT COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER TO BE FILLED THAN THE PREVIOUS ONE.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THEIR FEBRUARY 24TH PHASE 1B COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC WAS BOOKED UP IN LESS THAN 30 MINUTES.

IF YOU DIDN’T GET THROPUGH YESTERDAY, ANOTHER CLINIC WILL BE HELD ON MARCH 3RD.

APPOINTMENTS FOR THAT CLINIC WILL BE TAKEN SOMETIME NEXT WEEK.