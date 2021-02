THERE’S STILL TIME FOR HOME HEATING BILL HELP

THE SUBZERO TEMPERATURES WE ENDURED IN MID-FEBRUARY KEPT HOME FURNACES AND HEATING SYSTEMS RUNNING CONSTANTLY.

THAT WILL RESULT IN HIGHER HOME HEATING BILLS IN MARCH AND JEAN LOGAN OF THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY REMINDS US THAT THERE’S STILL TIME TO APPLY FOR HELP ON YOUR WINTER HEATING BILLS THROUGH THE LOW-INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM KNOWN AS LIHEAP:

THE LIHEAP PROGRAM WILL PAY A PORTION OF YOUR BILL, BUT YOU ARE STILL RESPONSIBLE TO MAKE THE BALANCE OF THE TOTAL PAYMENT:

LOGAN SAYS THE LIHEAP PROGRAM HELPS MORE PEOPLE THAN YOU MIGHT THINK, SO SHE ENCOURAGES APPLICATIONS:

THE PROGRAM RUNS THROUGH APRIL 30TH. YOU MAY CALL THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY AT 712-274-1610