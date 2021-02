SBL TEACHER HONORED AS ‘GOLDEN APPLE” MONTHLY WINNER

A 3RD GRADE TEACHER FROM SGT. BLUFF LUTON HAS BEEN HONORED WITH THE GOLDEN APPLE AWARD AS OUR TEACHER OF THE MONTH.

STEPHANIE REYNOLDS TEACHES 3RD GRADE READING AND MATH AND THOSE WHO NOMINATED HER SAY SHE MAKES EACH ONE OF HER STUDENTS FEEL IMPORTANT BY LISTENING, FOLLOWING THROUGH, AND HELPING EACH STUDENT REACH THEIR FULLEST SUCCESS IN HER CLASSROOM.

ONE OF HER STUDENTS SAYS SHE MAKES LEARNING FUN AND SHE CAN’T WAIT TO GO TO SCHOOL EVERY DAY BECAUSE OF MRS. REYNOLDS.

PREVIOUS STUDENTS IN MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL RECALL MRS. REYNOLDS BEING THEIR FAVORITE TEACHER BECAUSE OF HER CARING SPIRIT FOR HER STUDENTS.

MRS. REYNOLDS IS ALSO AN ASSISTANT CROSS COUNTRY AND TRACK COACH FOR THE DISTRICT AND LOVES GOING TO THE ZOO AND BEING OUTSIDE WITH HER FAMILY.