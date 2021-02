RAVNSBORG CHARGED WITH 3 MISDEMEANORS IN FATAL ACCIDENT

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH THREE MISDEMEANORS IN CONNECTION WITH THE DEATH OF 55-YEAR-OLD JOE BOEVER NEAR THE TOWN OF HIGHMORE LAST SEPTEMBER 12TH.

HYDE COUNTY ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY EMILY SOVELL RELEASED THE CHARGES AT A NEWS CONFERENCE IN PIERRE THURSDAY.

RAVNSBORG IS CHARGED WITH OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE USING A MOBILE ELECTRONIC DEVICE, NOT DRIVING IN HIS PROPER LANE AND CARELESS DRIVING.

SOVELL SAYS THE FIRST CHARGE IS NOT DIRECTLY CONNECTED TO THE ACCIDENT…..

RAVNSBORG HIT BOEVER, WHO WAS WALKING ALONG HIGHWAY 14 THAT EVENING BUT HIS BODY WASN’T FOUND UNTIL THE NEXT MORNING.

SOVELL SAYS THE ACCIDENT DOES NOT RISE TO A VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CHARGE:

BEADLE COUNTY STATES ATTORNEY MIKE MOORE, WHO ASSISTED IN THE CASE, SAYS HE TOLD BOEVERS FAMILY OF THE CHARGES THURSDAY MORNING.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story