ONE INJURED IN 3 VEHICLE PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH

A THREE VEHICLE CRASH THURSDAY MORNING NEAR LE MARS HAS SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 9AM IN THE 3100 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD C-38 WHEN A SEMI PULLING A GRAIN TRAILER PULLED OUT WESTBOUND ONTO THE HIGHWAY.

A WESTBOUND PICKUP THEN REAR-ENDED THE TRAILER OF THE SEMI.

THE PICKUP’S DRIVER WAS TRAPPED AND THE VEHICLE CAUGHT FIRE.

A SECOND WESTBOUND PICKUP THEN REAR ENDED THAT PICKUP.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER OF THE FIRST PICKUP SUSTAINED LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL.

THE DRIVERS OF THE SEMI AND THE SECOND PICKUP TRUCK WERE NOT INJURED.

THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BUT IT IS BELIEVED THAT FOGGY WEATHER CONDITIONS PLAYED A ROLE.