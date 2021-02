IOWA LAWMAKERS LOOK TO SHORTEN EARLY VOTING PERIOD

REPUBLICANS ON THE STATE SENATE GOVERNMENT COMMITTEE HAVE VOTED TO SHRINK IOWA’S EARLY VOTING PERIOD FROM 29 TO 18 DAYS AND MAKE OTHER ABSENTEE BALLOTING CHANGES.

SENATOR ROBY (ROBBIE) SMITH FROM DAVENPORT CHAIRS THE SENATE COMMITTEE:

THE BILL WOULD ALLOW JUST ONE ABSENTEE BALLOT “DROP BOX” PER COUNTY, AT THE COUNTY AUDITOR’S OFFICE.

THE BILL ALSO SETS NEW FINES FOR COUNTY AUDITORS WHO FAIL TO FOLLOW IOWA ELECTION LAW, A REACTION TO AUDITORS FROM WOODBURY, LINN AND JOHNSON COUNTIES WHO AGAINST STATE GUIDANCE, MAILED ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUEST FORMS WITH THE VOTER’S NAME AND OTHER INFORMATION ON THE DOCUMENT LAST FALL:

IT ALSO MAKES IT A CRIME FOR ANYONE OTHER THAN THE VOTER OR THE VOTER’S RELATIVE OR GUARDIAN TO MAIL AN ABSENTEE BALLOT OR DELIVER IT TO THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE.

ALL THE DEMOCRATS ON BOTH COMMITTEES, INCLUDING SENATOR PAM JOCHUM OF DUBUQUE, ARE OPPOSED TO THE CHANGES REPUBLICANS PROPOSE:

SMITH SAYS DEMOCRATS ARE MAKING TIRED TALKING POINTS.

HOUSE COMMITTEE MEMBERS WERE TO CONSIDER THE MEASURE THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THE BILL IS LIKELY TO BE APPROVED BY THE REPUBLICAN-LED LEGISLATURE NEXT WEEK.