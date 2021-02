VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN FATAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH

AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE DRIVER WHO DIED MONDAY IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT JUST BEFORE 1PM IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 19-YEAR-OLD HANNAH TJERNAGLE OF ORANGE CITY DIED WHEN THE CAR SHE WAS DRIVING COLLIDED WITH A SEMI TRACTOR TRAILER AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAYS 3 AND 140 EAST OF REMSEN.

THE SHERIFF SAYS TJERNAGLE FAILED TO STOP AT THE INTERSECTION’S STOP SIGN AND WAS STRUCK BY THE ONCOMING SEMI.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI, 68-YEAR-OLD RANDY LAUBE OF BOONE IOWA, WAS NOT INJURED.