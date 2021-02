VACCINATION OPTIONAL BILL ADVANCES IN IOWA SENATE

A SUBCOMMITTEE IN THE IOWA SENATE HAS ADVANCED A BILL THAT WOULD PROHIBIT IOWA BUSINESSES AND HEALTH CARE FACILITIES FROM REQUIRING THAT EMPLOYEES GET VACCINATIONS.

A 97-MINUTE-LONG HEARING ON THE BILL WAS DOMINATED BY CRITICS OF VACCINATIONS IN GENERAL.

SHANDA BURKE, A LOBBYIST FOR A GROUP CALLED INFORMED CHOICE IOWA, SAYS SHE QUIT HER JOB AS A MEDICAL ASSISTANT BECAUSE HER EMPLOYER REQUIRED FLU SHOTS.

THE BILL ALSO LETS PARENTS CLAIM A CONSCIENTIOUS OBJECTION TO HAVING THEIR CHILD MEET VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS FOR SCHOOL ATTENDANCE.

MEDICAL GROUPS OPPOSE THE BILL. LENA TUCKER REINDERS , EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA PUBLIC HEALTH ASSOCIATION, SAYS SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS ARE FUELING VACCINE HESITANCY.

SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY CHAIRED THE HEARING AND SAYS THERE ARE LEGITIMATE CONCERNS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE DEBATE.

DR. AMY SHRIVER, A DES MOINES PEDIATRICIAN, SAYS BILLS THAT GRANT EXCEPTIONS TO VACCINATIONS HAVE A DRAMATIC EFFECT.

HEALTH INSURANCE COMPANIES WOULD BE PROHBITED FROM DENYING COVERAGE BASED ON A LACK OF IMMUNIZATIONS IF THE BILL AS CURRENTLY WRITTEN BECOMES LAW.