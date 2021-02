SOUTH SIOUX SHOOTING RULED ACCIDENTAL

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A MAN WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND WHO WAS FOUND LYING ON THE GROUND TUESDAY MORNING IN 20 BELOW ZERO CONDITIONS SHOT HIMSELF.

POLICE SAY AFTER INTERVIEWING THE VICTIM, THE SHOOTING IS BEING CONSIDERED ACCIDENTAL CAUSED BY THE VICTIM’S OWN ACTIONS.

TWO INDIVIDUALS ON THEIR WAY TO WORK FOUND THE VICTIM NEAR THE STREET IN THE 500 BLOCK OF EAST 20TH ST AROUND 6:30AM.

THE TWO PICKED UP THE UNIDENTIFIED 33-YEAR-OLD MAN AND TOOK HIM TO MERCYONE HOSPITAL IN SIOUX CITY WHERE HE WAS RECOVERING FROM SURGERY.