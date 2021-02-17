Rush Limbaugh Passes

Audio from Kathryn Limbaugh:

Message from the EIB Network:

It is with great sadness to inform you that Rush Limbaugh passed away today, February 17 after a long and brave battle with lung cancer. In this time of sorrow, Rush’s voice will continue to be heard, providing comfort and continued insight to his legions of loyal fans.

All of Rush’s audio has been extensively archived and cataloged by subject, topic and opinion. Given how timeless and insightful Rush’s commentary is his producers will be able to pull segments that are relevant for each day’s news cycle and allow us to feature the best of Rush for the full three hours of the program.

The familiar voices of the programs’ guest hosts will be used in the show when needed to guide Rush’s audio from one topic to another, but Rush will be the predominant voice heard for the three-hour Monday-Friday show, the AM Daily Update and The Week in Review three-hour show.

Please note that we will continue with this transitional programming until the audience is prepared to say good-bye. The long-term plan will be shared with you in the upcoming weeks.

We will mourn together in a respectful way and celebrate the incredible life of Rush with his millions of loyal listeners. Today, a three hour tribute will air in Rush’s regular time slot. Follow-up information will be posted on www.rushlimbaugh.com.