RICKETTS CALLS ROLLING BLACKOUTS “INEXCUSABLE”

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS IT’S INEXCUSABLE THAT RESIDENTS IN HIS STATE HAD TO DEAL WITH POWER DISRUPTIONS AND ROLLING BLACKOUTS AS THE TEMPERATURES DIPPED TO MORE THAN 25 DEGREES BELOW ZERO THIS WEEK:

RICKETTS SAYS THE COUNTRY HAS TO HAVE DEPENDABLE SOURCES OF ENERGY:

HE SAYS THOSE WHO WANT TO ELIMINATE TRADITIONAL SOURCES OF ENERGY ARE TRYING TO TAKE AMERICA IN THE WRONG DIRECTION:

RICKETTS SAYS HE WILL BE TALKING WITH POWER COMPANY OFFICIALS, FELLOW GOVERNORS AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS TO MAKE SURE THIS DOESN’T HAPPEN IN THE FUTURE.