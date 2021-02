REYNOLDS CANCELS MICROSOFT VACCINATION WEBSITE CONTRACT

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS CANCELLING THE CONTRACT FOR MICROSOFT TO BUILD A WEBSITE FOR IOWANS TO SCHEDULE A COVID SHOT:

CANCEL1 OC…….WE ARE MAKING. :26

STATE PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THERE ARE AS MANY AS 700 DIFFERENT PROVIDERS GIVING VACCINATIONS IN IOWA THAT MICROSOFT WOULD HAVE HAD TO MERGE INTO ONE WEBSITE. REYNOLDS SAYS MICROSOFT’S VACCINE REGISTRATION AND SCHEDULING PLATFORM DID NOT APPEAR TO BE THE RIGHT SOLUTION.

CANCEL2 OC……..VACCINE PROVIDERS.” :14

REYNOLDS SAYS THERE’S ALSO AN EFFORT TO TRAIN THE OPERATORS WHO ANSWER CALLS MADE TO THE 2-1-1 HELPLINE:

CANCEL3 OC………AN APPOINTMENT.” :10

IN THE MEANTIME, IOWANS ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINATIONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO CALL THEIR LOCAL AREA AGENCY ON AGING FOR ASSISTANCE IF THEY’RE HAVING TROUBLE NAVIGATING ONLINE SCHEDULING SYSTEMS.

RADIO IOWA