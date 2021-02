ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A HOUSE FIRE SHORTLY AFTER 12:30AM EARLY WEDNESDAY IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA.

YANKTON FIREFIGHTERS AND POLICE FOUND HEAVY SMOKE AND FIRE COMING FROM THE HOME IN THE 1500 BLOCK OF SUMMIT STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

THE BODY OF THE VICTIM WAS RECOVERED.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE IS BELIEVED TO HAVE STARTED IN THE KITCHEN BUT THE SPECIFIC CAUSE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE ON SCENE FOR APPROXIMATELY 5 HOURS.

Photos courtesy Yankton Fire Dept.