WATER PIPE BREAK SHUTS DOWN PERRY CREEK ELEMENTARY

STUDENTS AT SIOUX CITY’S PERRY CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WERE DISMISSED EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON WHEN A WATER PIPE BROKE AROUND 1PM.

THAT SENT WATER FLOWING THROUGH PART OF THE SCHOOL, SO STUDENTS WERE MOVED INTO THE GYMNASIUM.

CITY UTILITY AND FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL DEALT WITH THE ISSUE AND PARENTS WERE SUMMONED EARLY TO PICK UP THEIR CHILDREN.

SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THE EXTREME COLD WEATHER THE PAST DAYS LIKELY CONTRIBUTED TO THE BROKEN WATER PIPE.

THE BUILDING HAS BEEN CLEANED UP AND CLASSES WILL RESUME AS NORMAL ON WEDNESDAY MORNING.

Photo courtesy CBS-14