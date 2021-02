SOUTH SIOUX GUNSHOT VICTIM FOUND OUTSIDE IN 20 BELOW TEMPERATURES

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE SHOOTING OF A MAN FOUND LYING ON THE GROUND TUESDAY MORNING IN 20 BELOW ZERO CONDITIONS.

POLICE SAY TWO INDIVIDUALS ON THEIR WAY TO WORK FOUND THE VICTIM NEAR THE STREET IN THE 500 BLOCK OF EAST 20TH ST AROUND 6:30AM.

THE TWO PICKED UP THE 33-YEAR-OLD MAN AND TOOK HIM TO MERCYONE HOSPITAL IN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE SAY THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS THEN TAKEN INTO SURGERY.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE CRIME SHOULD CONTACT SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE.