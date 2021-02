METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 16

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 23 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON TUESDAY. (13,493 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE DROPPED TO 5.7%. .

THERE ARE 6 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS.

THE STATE REPORTED TWO MORE DEATHS IN WOODBURY COUNTY, BRINGING THE PANDEMIC TOTAL TO 207.

UNION COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASES. (1949 TOTAL POSITIVE)

DAKOTA COUNTY DID NOT ISSUE A REPORT. (3832 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASES AND THEIR 76TH DEATH. (3614 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY REPORTED NO NEW POSITIVE CASES. (753 TOTAL CASES).

IDA COUNTY ALSO HAD NO NEW POSITIVE CASES. (800 POSITIVE CASES)