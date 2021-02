GREENWELL CONCERNED OVER SCHOOL DISTRICT PLANS FOR RELIEF FUNDS

A SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER IS CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL DO WITH OVER $20 MILLION DOLLARS THEY HAVE RECEIVED IN FEDERAL EMERGENCY RELIEF FUNDS.

DAN GREENWELL SAYS THE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT RECEIVED TWO RELIEF PACKAGES OF $2.8 MILLION DOLLARS IN 2020 AND THEN JUST RECENTLY ANOTHER 17.3 MILLION DOLLARS:

MONEY1 OC….ON TOP OF THIS. ;15

A SCHOOL FINANCE COMMITTEE MET MONDAY AFTERNOON TO BEGIN DISCUSSING WHAT TO DO WITH THE MONEY, KNOWN AS ESSER FUNDS.

GREENWELL SAYS HIS FOCUS WOULD BE TO USE IT IN THE CLASSROOM AND FOR TEACHERS:

MONEY2 OC…….DOWNTOWN :22

GREENWELL IS REFERRING TO A VIRTUAL SCHOOL THAT HE BELIEVES WILL BE SHORT LIVED.

HE ALSO OPPOSES A PROPOSED POSITION FOR A MARKETING DIRECTOR FOR THAT VIRTUAL SCHOOL:

MONEY3 OC………LIKELY TO DECLINE. ;18

THESE ARE JUST PROPOSALS AT THIS TIME.

THE FULL SCHOOL BOARD WILL BE DISCUSSING HOW TO SPEND THE MONEY IN THE NEAR FUTURE AT A MONDAY BOARD MEETING.