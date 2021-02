GRASSLEY SAYS LATEST STIMULUS PLAN IS TOO EXPENSIVE

MEMBERS OF THE U-S HOUSE ARE STARTING WORK ON THE NEWEST COVID-19 STIMULUS PACKAGE WHICH IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS WILL BE FAR TOO EXPENSIVE.

WITH REPORTS ESTIMATING THE RELIEF PLAN COST AROUND ONE-POINT-NINE TRILLION DOLLARS, GRASSLEY SAYS SEVERAL FELLOW REPUBLICANS IN THE HOUSE WILL WORK TO WHITTLE IT DOWN FROM WHAT PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS REQUESTED.

THE PLAN IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE DIRECT PAYMENTS TO MOST AMERICANS WHICH GRASSLEY SAYS MAY BE CHECKS OF SEVERAL HUNDRED DOLLARS, A THOUSAND DOLLARS, OR AS MUCH AS 14-HUNDRED DOLLARS.

THE LATEST ROUND OF CHECKS, APPROVED IN DECEMBER, WERE FOR A MAXIMUM OF 600-DOLLARS.

GRASSLEY SAYS WHEN GOVERNMENT RELIEF CHECKS ARE SENT OUT TO WEALTHIER AMERICANS, THEY DON’T TYPICALLY PROVIDE THE NEEDED BOOST TO THE ECONOMY.

PRESIDENT BIDEN IS PUSHING TO HAVE A 15-DOLLAR FEDERAL MINIMUM WAGE AMENDMENT INCLUDED IN THE COVID RELIEF PACKAGE, WHICH WOULD MAKE IT VERY UNATTRACTIVE TO MOST REPUBLICANS.

