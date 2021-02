APPOINTMENTS RESUME THURSDAY AT 3PM FOR NEXT WOODBURY COVID VACCINE CLINIC

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WILL BEGIN TAKING APPOINTMENTS THURSDAY FOR THEIR FEBRUARY 24TH PHASE 1B COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

THOSE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE THE VACCINE WILL AGAIN BE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS THAT ARE 65 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER, AND FIRST RESPONDERS INCLUDING FIREFIGHTERS, POLICE OFFICERS, AND CHILD WELFARE SOCIAL WORKERS.

K-12 SCHOOL TEACHERS, EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION STAFF AND CHILDCARE WORKERS ARE ALSO ELIGIBLE, ALONG WITH HEALTHCARE WORKERS WHO HAVE NOT RECEIVED THEIR FIRST DOSE OF VACCINE.

APPOINTMENTS WILL OPEN ONLINE AT 3:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18TH ON THE SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT WEBSITE AT HTTP://WWW.SIOUXLANDDISTRICTHEALTH.ORG.

PHONE APPOINTMENTS ARE AVAILABLE BY CALLING 712-234-3922 BEGINNING AT 3:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY.