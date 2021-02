PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA MAY HAVE ROLLING POWER OUTAGES

THE DIXON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THERE MAY BE ROLLING POWER BLACKOUTS IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA BECAUSE OF THE HIGH ENERGY DEMAND CAUSED BY THE SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES.

A STATEMENT FROM SHERIFF DON TAYLOR SAYS THE POWER OUTAGES FOR NORTHEAST POWER CUSTOMERS MAY HAPPEN FOR A HALF HOUR AT A TIME OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS.THROUGHOUT NEBRASKA.

TAYLOR SAYS THE OUTAGES COULD AFFECT TELEPHONE LANDLINES, SO HE ADVISES RESIDENTS TO KEEP THEIR CELLPHONES CHARGED.

ANYONE AFFECTED BY AN OUTAGE NEEDING TEMPORARY SHELTER SHOULD CONTACT THEIR COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.