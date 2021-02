ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT JUST BEFORE 1PM IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT INVOLVED A COLLISION BETWEEN A SEMI TRACTOR TRAILER AND A PASSENGER CAR NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAYS 3 AND 140 EAST OF REMSEN.

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIM AND THE DRIVERS INVOLVED ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME PENDING NOTIFICATION OF THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS.