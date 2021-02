MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ASKS CUSTOMERS TO CONSERVE NATURAL GAS

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY IS ASKING ITS CUSTOMERS TO CONSERVE THEIR NATURAL GAS USE AS EXTREME WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE IMPACTING SUPPLIES AROUND THE COUNTRY.

THE COMPANY SAYS THEIR SYSTEMS ARE OPERATING AS EXPECTED, BUT THE FLOW OF NATURAL GAS TO OUR AREA HAS BEEN IMPACTED DUE TO FROZEN WELLS IN THE SOUTHERN U.S.

MIDAMERICAN SAYS IT IS COORDINATING WITH ITS LARGEST CUSTOMERS TO ENSURE UNINTERRUPTED GAS SERVICE FOR RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS.

THE COMPANY SAYS EVEN LOWERING YOUR THERMOSTAT BY A FEW DEGREES CAN HELP.

MIDAMERICAN SAYS IT’S ELECTRIC CUSTOMERS ARE CONNECTED TO A DIFFERENT PORTION OF THE ELECTRIC GRID THAT IS NOT CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING THE SAME CHALLENGES OTHER AREAS OF THE MIDWEST AND COUNTRY ARE.

AS TEMPERATURES RISE OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS, THE ISSUE IS EXPECTED TO RESOLVE ITSELF.

Photo from MidAmerican Energy