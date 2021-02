FIRE DAMAGES HOME ON WEST 6TH STREET

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS WERE SENT TO ANOTHER HOUSE FIRE JUST BEFORE NOON MONDAY ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

ASSISTANT CHIEF DAN COUGHIL SAYS THERE WAS SMOKE COMING FROM THE SECOND FLOOR AND ATTIC OF THE HOME AT 612 WEST 6TH WHEN THEY ARRIVED:

COUGHIL2 OC…….SHORTLY. :10

COUGHIL SAYS THE PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION WAS THAT THE CAUSE WAS ELECTRICAL.

HE SAYS THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS OF SUBZERO TEMPERATURES HAS PUT A STRAIN ON THE ELECTRICAL AND HEATING SYSTEMS OF MANY HOMES, AND THAT HAS RESULTED IN MORE FIRES THAN USUAL THE LAST WEEK:

COUGHIL1 OC……..EXTREMELY BUSY. :11

COUGHIL HAS BEEN WITH FIRE RESCUE FOR 30 YEARS AND SAYS THIS IS ONE OF THE WORST STREAKS OF RECENT HOUSE FIRES THAT HE CAN REMEMBER:

COUGHIL3 OC……GOOD JOB. ;23

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE REMINDS EVERYONE TO CHECK THEIR SMOKE DETECTOR BATTERIES TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE WORKING, AND NOT RUN SPACE HEATERS NEAR COMBUSTIBLE MATERIALS.

IF YOU NEED NEW SMOKE DETECTORS, FIRE RESCUE WILL PROVIDE THEM AND INSTALL THEM AT NO CHARGE.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE