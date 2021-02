CARLIN OFFICIALLY ENTERS U.S. SENATE RACE

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY IS THE FIRST TO ANNOUNCE HE WILL SEEK THE U.S. SENATE SEAT CURRENTLY HELD BY CHARLES GRASSLEY.

THE 58-YEAR-OLD CARLIN MADE HIS ANNOUNCEMENT MONDAY MORNING AT THE AMERICAN LEGION HALL IN SGT. BLUFF SAYING HE WILL FIGHT AGAINST THE ASSAULT ON AMERICAN FREEDOM:

CARLIN1 OC………RIGHT TO LIFE. :25

CARLIN ALSO REFERENCED CHINA, SAYING OUR TRADE DEFICIT WITH THEM IS NOW AT 679 BILLION DOLLARS AND CALLED THAT NATION A “SURVEILLANCE STATE” THAT CONSTANTLY THREATENS OUR ALLIES AND TRADING PARTNERS:

CARLIN2 OC………ASSAULT ON OTHERS. :19

HE SAYS THE AMERICAN FAMILY IS THE MOST IMPORTANT INSTITUTION IN OUR COUNTRY, BUT “WRONG HEADED” POLICIES FROM WASHINGTON CONTINUE TO THREATEN IT:

CARLIN3 OC…………KEEP FAMILIES TOGETHER. :18

CARLIN CALLED THE CURRENT TAX CODE AN ABOMINATION AND SAYS THE DEATH TAX ON FAMILY FARMS SHOULD BE REPEALED.

HE ALSO STATED THAT NEVER AGAIN SHOULD MILLIONS OF AMERICANS BE LEFT TO QUESTION THE LEGITIMACY OF AN ELECTION:

CARLIN4 OC…………..NOT SEEKING THE TRUTH. :19

CARLIN, WHO IS AN ATTORNEY WHO REPRESENTS DISTRICT THREE INCLUDING PART OF WOODBURY COUNTY AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY, DID NOT REFERENCE CURRENT SENATOR GRASSLEY IN HIS SPEECH.

GRASSLEY, WHO IS 87, HAS NOT ANNOUNCED YET IF HE WILL SEEK ANOTHER TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE.