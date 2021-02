SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS BATTLED A MAJOR STRUCTURE FIRE AND BITTERLY COLD BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES SUNDAY MORNING.

THEY FOUND SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING FROM THE TWO STORY WOOD FRAME MULTI FAMILY HOUSE AT 1612 NEBRASKA STREET AT 5:40AM.

ALL OF THE RESIDENTS INSIDE ESCAPED SAFELY.

THE HOUSE SUSTAINED HEAVY DAMAGE WITH MUCH OF THE ROOF AND UPSTAIRS BURNING AWAY.

FIREFIGHTERS REMAINED ON THE SCENE FOR SEVERAL HOURS.AND THE STRUCTURE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED.

Photos by George Lindblade