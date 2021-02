TRUMP ACQUITTED AGAIN AS 2ND IMPEACHMENT ATTEMPT FAILS

CONGRESS FAILED TO IMPEACH FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SATURDAY, WITH THE SENATE FAILING TO GET THE 2/3 MAJORITY VOTE IT NEEDED TO CONVICT HIM.

THE VOTE WAS 57-43, WITH SEVEN REPUBLICANS INCLUDING NEBRASKA SENATOR BEN SASSE VOTING WITH THE 50 DEMOCRATS.

IT’S THE SECOND TIME DEMOCRATIC LED EFFORTS TO IMPEACH TRUMP HAVE FAILED.

IOWA REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY WAS AMONG THE REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED NO TO IMPEACHMENT, SAYING THE JANUARY 6TH ATTACK ON THE U.S. CAPITOL WAS AN ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY ITSELF, AND THAT FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP HAD DISPLAYED POOR LEADERSHIP, BUT THE IMPEACHMENT MANAGERS FOR THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES FAILED TO PROVE THEIR CASE.

GRASSLEY ADDED THAT THE SENATE DID NOT HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO TRY A PRIVATE CITIZEN LIKE TRUMP. EVEN IF WE DID, HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN ACCORDED THE PROTECTIONS OF DUE PROCESS OF LAW IN HIS TRIAL.

SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN THUNE ALSO VOTED FOR ACQUITTAL, BUT STATED HIS VOTE TO ACQUIT SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS EXONERATION.

THUNE SAYS WHAT TRUMP DID TO UNDERMINE FAITH IN OUR ELECTION SYSTEM AND DISRUPT THE PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF POWER IS INEXCUSABLE, BUT HE IS NO LONGER PRESIDENT.

THE CONSTITUTION IS CLEAR THAT THE PRIMARY PURPOSE OF IMPEACHMENT IS REMOVAL FROM OFFICE, AND THAT’S WHAT I BELIEVE THE FOUNDERS INTENDED.

THUNE SAYS HE HAS GREAT CONCERNS WITH THE SENATE PUNISHING A PRIVATE CITIZEN WITH THE SOLE INTENT OF DISQUALIFYING HIM FROM HOLDING FUTURE OFFICE.