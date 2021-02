AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE SENT A SIOUX CITY FAMILY INTO THE MORNING COLD SATURDAY.

FIRE RESCUE UNITS RESPONDED TO THE FIRE AT 306 ALICE STREET JUST BEFORE 5:30AM.

THE FIRE STARTED IN THE KITCHEN AND ALL OF THE RESIDENTS SAFELY EVACUATED THE HOME.

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED THE BLAZE WITH MOST OF THE DAMAGE CONFINED TO THE KITCHEN AREA.