FEENSTRA GETS STORM AID AMENDMENT ADDED TO STIMULUS BILL

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SUCCEEDED IN GETTING THE DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE TO APPROVE ONE OF HIS AMENDMENTS ON THE $1.9 TRILLION STIMULUS BILL.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN’S PROPOSAL TO PROVIDE RELIEF FOR PRODUCERS WHO WERE IMPACTED BY NATURAL DISASTERS IN 2020 WAS APPROVED BY A 24 TO 23 VOTE.

IT WOULD INCLUDE DAMAGE PAYMENTS FROM STORMS WITH HIGH WINDS LIKE THE DERECHO THAT IMPACTED APPROXIMATELY 43 PERCENT OF CROPLAND IN IOWA LAST AUGUST.

THE NATIONAL OCEANIC AND ATMOSPHERIC ADMINISTRATION ESTIMATED DAMAGES FROM THE DERECHO TO BE $7.5 BILLION, WHICH IS A LARGER COST THAN NINE OF LAST YEAR’S 10 HURRICANES AND TROPICAL STORMS THAT MADE LANDFALL.

IT WAS THE MOST COSTLY SEVERE THUNDERSTORM IN U.S. HISTORY AND HAD WINDS EXCEEDING 125 MILES AN HOUR.