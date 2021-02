CARLIN TO ANNOUNCE BID TO SEEK GRASSLEY’S SEAT IN U.S. SENATE

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY WILL ANNOUNCE MONDAY HIS CANDIDACY FOR THE U.S. SENATE SEAT NOW HELD BY CHUCK GRASSLEY.

THE IOWA STANDARD REPORTED HIS INTENTIONS IN AN INTERVIEW WITH CARLIN FRIDAY.

CARLIN HAS ALSO FILED DOCUMENTS WITH THE FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION TO ORGANIZE A “CARLIN FOR U.S. SENATE” GROUP.

THE 58-YEAR-OLD CARLIN IS AN ATTORNEY WHO REPRESENTS DISTRICT THREE INCLUDING PART OF WOODBURY COUNTY AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

HE TOLD THE IOWA STANDARD THAT THE COUNTRY IS EXPERIENCING AN EROSION OF FREEDOMS AND HE THINKS A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE DIRECTION OUR COUNTRY APPEARS TO BE ON.

CARLIN SAID WE BASICALLY ALL HAVE DOUBTS IN OUR MINDS OVER WHETHER OR NOT OUR VOTE EVEN COUNTS. AND IF OUR VOTE DOESN’T COUNT, WE NO LONGER HAVE A REPRESENTATIVE FORM OF GOVERNMENT,

GRASSLEY, WHO IS 87, HAS NOT ANNOUNCED YET IF HE WILL SEEK ANOTHER TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE.

HE IS CURRENTLY THE SECOND-OLDEST MEMBER OF THE SENATE AND WOULD BE IN HIS MID-90S BY THE TIME HIS SIX-YEAR TERM WOULD END IF HE WERE RE-ELECTED IN 2022.

CARLIN IS EXPECTED TO FORMALLY ANNOUNCE HIS CANDIDACY ON MONDAY.

FILE PHOTO