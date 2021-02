ARMSTRONG IOWA OFFICIALS FACE CHARGES

THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL HAS FILED CHARGES AGAINST FOUR CURRENT AND FORMER CITY OFFICIALS OF THE CITY OF ARMSTRONG IN EMMET COUNTY.

THE EMMET COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THAT MAYOR GREG BUUM, POLICE CHIEF CRAIG MERRILL, CITY CLERK TRACIE LANG AND FORMER CITY CLERK CONNIE THACKERY ARE CHARGED WITH 21 FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR COUNTS.

MAYOR BUUM, CHIEF MERRILL AND THACKERY ARE CHARGED WITH ONGOING CRIMINAL CONDUCT, A CLASS B FELONY.

LANG IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE FRAUDULENT PRACTICE, A CLASS C FELONY.

OTHER COUNTS INCLUDE MISCONDUCT IN OFFICE, TAMPERING WITH RECORDS, ASSAULT WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND FALSIFYING PUBLIC DOCUMENTS.

A MULTI-YEAR INVESTIGATION LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF CITY FUNDS, FALSIFICATION OF LEDGERS AND DEPLOYING A TASER AGAINST A CIVILIAN FOR CASH.

MORE ARRESTS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE CASE.