SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT IS DECLARING A SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINNING AT 6PM THIS (FRIDAY) EVENING UNTIL 6AM SATURDAY MORNING.

THAT MEANS PARKING IS PROHIBITED ON SNOW EMERGENCY ROUTES IN THE CITY THAT ARE MARKED WITH SIGNAGE.

NON-EMERGENCY STREETS WILL USE ODD/EVEN PARKING DEPENDING ON THE CALENDAR DATE.

SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS SAID AS OF NOON FRIDAY THAT THEY DID NOT PLAN TO ISSUE A SNOW EMERGENCY FOR SATURDAY.