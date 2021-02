NEBRASKA HEALTH OFFICIALS INVESTIGATE DEATH OF PERSON WHO RECEIVED VACCINE

NEBRASKA HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A PERSON WHO RECENTLY RECEIVED THE COVID-19 VACCINE.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS THE VICTIM ALSO HAD SEVERAL UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS:

RICKETTS SAYS THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM HAD RECEIVED THE VACCINE SEVERAL DAYS PRIOR TO DYING AND DID NOT BECOME ILL IMMEDIATELY AFTER RECEIVING IT:

RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA HAS ADMINISTERED OVER 165-THOUSAND DOSES OF THE VACCINE TO DATE, AND THE VICTIM IS THE ONLY REPORTED DEATH THAT HAS A POSSIBLE LINK TO THE VACCINE.