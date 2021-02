IOWA HOUSE ADVANCES SCHOOL FUNDING BILL

REPUBLICANS AT THE STATEHOUSE HAVE SETTLED ON SENDING IOWA’S K-THROUGH-12 PUBLIC SCHOOLS 36-AND-A-HALF MILLION MORE IN GENERAL STATE AID FOR THE NEXT ACADEMIC YEAR.

REPRESENTATIVE CECIL DOLECHECK, A REPUBLICAN FROM MOUNT AYR, OUTLINED DETAILS DURING HOUSE DEBATE.

FUNDING OC ……..THINK IT IS. :11

DEMOCRATS SAY EVEN IF THERE’S ANOTHER BATCH OF MONEY LATER, THIS DECISION MEANS PROPERTY TAXES WILL GO UP IN 137 SCHOOL DISTRICTS WITH LOWER ENROLLMENT THIS YEAR.

THE G-O-P’S PLAN FOR GENERAL STATE SPENDING ON SCHOOLS HAS CLEARED THE HOUSE AND WILL BE TAKEN UP IN THE STATE SENATE NEXT WEEK.

