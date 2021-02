FIVE IOWA COUNTIES WON’T RECEIVE MORE VACCINE NEXT WEEK

IOWA HEALTH OFFICIALS WILL NOT PROVIDE MORE COVID VACCINE DOSES NEXT WEEK FOR FIVE IOWA COUNTIES THAT HAVE LAGGED BEHIND IN GETTING THE SHOTS ADMINISTERED.

DOSES ARE BEING DISTRIBUTED, BASED ON POPULATION AND IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH ACTING DIRECTOR KELLY GARCIA SAYS THE GOAL IS FOR COUNTIES TO GET AT LEAST 80 PERCENT OF WEEKLY DOSES OUT THE DOOR.

FIVE COUNTIES ARE BELOW THAT THRESHOLD.

GARCIA SPOKE FRIDAY MORNING DURING A TELEPHONE TOWN HALL WITH A-A-R-P MEMBERS. SHE DID NOT NAME THE FIVE COUNTIES.

SIOUX CITY HOSTED ANOTHER CLINIC FRIDAY AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND ANOTHER WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT WEDNESDAY.

THE GOVERNOR ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK THAT A STATEWIDE CALL CENTER IS BEING SET UP. REGARDING VACCINATIONS.