FIREFIGHTERS & FAREWAY TEAM UP FOR SOUP DONATION TO FOOD BANK

HOT SOUP IS GREAT ON THESE COLD DAYS AND FIRE FIGHTERS OF SIOUX CITY’S LOCAL 7 ASSOCIATION PARTNERED WITH SIOUXLAND FAREWAY STORES THURSDAY TO DONATE 104 CASES OF SOUP TO THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND.

THE FIRE FIGHTERS UNION BROUGHT THE IDEA OF A SOUP DONATION TO FAREWAY AND THE STORES DECIDED TO MATCH THE DONATION.

THE FOOD BANK WAS PRESENTED WITH THE SOUP AT THE FAREWAY STORE ON WAR EAGLE DRIVE.

JAKE WANDERSCHEID, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK, SAYS DURING 2020, SOUP WAS IN LIMITED SUPPLY IN THE WAREHOUSE DUE TO MANUFACTURER DISRUPTIONS DURING THE PANDEMIC.

Photo courtesy CBS-14