WORK PROGRESSES ON SD MEDICAL MARIJUANA PLANS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS PROGRESS IS BEING MADE ON SETTING UP THE MEDICAL MARIJUANA PROGRAM IN HER STATE.

NOEM AND LEADERS IN BOTH CHAMBERS OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE ANNOUNCED A PLAN TO IMPLEMENT INITIATED MEASURE 26:

NOEM SAYS THE PLAN WOULD ADD A YEAR OF ADDITIONAL FLEXIBILITY ON THE IMPLEMENTATION TIMELINE AND CREATE AN INTERIM COMMITTEE TO RECOMMEND SOLUTIONS BEFORE NEXT LEGISLATIVE SESSION:

THE CANNABIS PUBLIC POLICY CONSULTANT SAYS NO STATE IN THE COUNTRY HAS EVER IMPLEMENTED BOTH A MEDICINAL AND A RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA PROGRAM SIMULTANEOUSLY.

A SOUTH DAKOTA CIRCUIT COURT RULED THIS PAST WEEK THAT THE RECREATIONAL USE AMENDMENT A IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL,

NOEM SAYS THERE WERE TWO POINTS ON THAT RULING:

NOEM SAYS SHE IS ANTICIPATING THAT THE SUPREME COURT WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO WEIGH IN ON THE CONSTITUTIONAL MATTER.

SHE REMAINS OPPOSED TO RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA USE IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

