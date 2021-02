TWO PEOPLE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER VEHICLE ROLLOVER

TWO PEOPLE WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WHEN THEIR VEHICLE SKIDDED OUT OF CONTROL ON ICE AND ROLLED OVER OFF OF A HIGHWAY IN MORNINGSIDE THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE VEHICLE WAS WESTBOUND ON HIGHWAY 20 AT MORNINGSIDE AVENUE WHEN IT ROLLED OFF OF THE ROAD AROUND 12:40PM.

THE DRIVER AND A PASSENGER WERE NOT SERIOUSLY INJURED BUT WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL TO BE CHECKED OVER.

PHOTOS COURTESY CBS-14