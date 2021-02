NEXT WOODBURY COUNTY COVID CLINIC BOOKED UP IN UNDER AN HOUR

IT DIDN’T TAKE LONG FOR THOSE REGISTERING FOR THE NEXT OPEN PUBLIC COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC FOR WOODBURY COUNTY TO FILL UP THE SLOTS.

ON LINE REGISTRATION FOR THE FEBRUARY 17TH CLINIC BEGAN AT 3PM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND BY AROUND 3:45PM, EVERY AVAILABLE SLOT WAS TAKEN.

THERE WAS ALSO REGISTRATION BY PHONE, BUT SOME OF THOSE WHO TRIED THAT COMPLAINED THAT THE LINE WAS CONSTANTLY BUSY OR THEY GOT A MESSAGE TO TRY AGAIN LATER.

THAT FEBRUARY 17 CLINIC WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS THAT ARE 65 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER, OR FIRST RESPONDERS, SCHOOL TEACHERS AND EDUCATION STAFF.

THERE WERE APPROXIMATELY 1,000 APPOINTMENTS AVAILABLE FOR THE CLINIC.