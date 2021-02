NEW RULES FOR IOWA SENIOR CITIZENS DRIVER’S LICENSES

IOWA’S TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION HAS ADOPTED SOME NEW DRIVER’S LICENSE RULES TO REFLECT CHANGES RECENTLY MADE BY THE IOWA LEGISLATURE.

D-O-T MOTOR VEHICLE DIVISION DIRECTOR, MELISSA GILLETT SAYS ONE OF THE CHANGES INVOLVES THE LENGTH OF LICENSE FOR DRIVERS OVER 72 YEARS OLD.

DL1 OC……..EXCEED AGE 80 :12

SHE SAYS THE LICENSE LENGTH WILL DROP FOR THOSE CLOSE TO 80.

DL2 OC……..AND BEYOND” :06

GILLETT SAYS THEY ALSO UPDATE THE RULES TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR YOUNGER DRIVERS TO UPGRADE THEIR LICENSES.

DL3 OC………..TO HAPPEN ONLINE :15

YOUNG DRIVERS WERE PREVIOUSLY REQUIRED TO GO TO A DRIVER’S LICENSE STATION TO UPGRADE THEIR LICENSE WHEN THEY HIT A BIRTHDAY AND THEIR PREVIOUS LICENSE WAS STILL VALID.

Radio Iowa