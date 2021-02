METRO COVID-19 CASES FOR FEBRUARY 11TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 21 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON THURSDAY. (13,436 TOTAL)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE REMAINS AT 6.9%.

THE STATE REPORTED THE COUNTY’S 203RD COVID RELATED DEATH.

THERE ARE JUST 8 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS WITH JUST TWO OF THEM WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS.

UNION COUNTY HAD 18 NEW CASES. (1934 TOTAL POSITIVE)

SOUTH DAKOTA ANNOUNCED MORE NEW CASES PER COUNTY THURSDAY BECAUSE OF CHANGES ON A REPORTING METHOD’S I-T SYSTEM.

DAKOTA COUNTY DOES NOT REPORT ON THURSDAY. (3824 TOTAL).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 2 NEW CASES. (3604 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY REPORTED 1 NEW POSITIVE CASE. (743 TOTAL CASES).

IDA COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES. (799 POSITIVE CASES)